Police cry for better facilities at Nilakkal

For police personnel, duty at Nilakkal is now a nightmare.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Specially-designed containers to provide accommodation facilities for police personnel | A Sanesh

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

NILAKKAL/SABARIMALA : For police personnel, duty at Nilakkal is now a nightmare. With the authorities concerned failing to provide adequate accommodation facilities, police personnel on duty sleep on open spaces at the parking areas.  It was after Pampa got devastated in flood in August that the government decided to make Nilakkal the base camp of Sabarimala for this year’s annual pilgrimage season. But even after three months, the authorities have failed to complete the works on the promised temporary container accommodation facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd has been assigned with the task to put up specially designed containers as accommodation facilities for police personnel. “Yesterday night we slept on the verandah of a building. But today we barged into a container and decided to sleep on the floor. During day time, it’s so hot inside the containers that it feels like we are inside an oven,” said a police officer.

A Tata Projects officer said they were doing their best to complete the works. Over 1,000 police personnel are on duty in the Nilakkal stretch in different shifts. “The condition of the toilet facilities attached to barracks is horrible.

There is no proper water supply. All arrangements for police are makeshift except for a few buildings constructed by Travancore Devaswom Board for their own use,” said another senior police officer. SP Yatish Chandra G H, in-charge of Nilakkal law and order, told Express that he had taken up the issue with the higher ups. “Police personnel need better facilities. We have asked TDB to open the buildings for the police personnel. The works on container accommodation facility is expected to be completed soon,” he added.

Things are even worse for women police personnel deployed at Nilakkal. Over 100 women police work here on different shifts. “The facilities for women police personnel are very poor. They remain silent fearing punitive action,” said another police officer.

