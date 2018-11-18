Police officer held for stabbing uncle to death over property dispute

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A retired bank employee was stabbed to death allegedly by his nephew, a police officer. The deceased has been identified as Madhavan Nair, 68, a retired manager of District Cooperative Bank and resident of Santhinagar in Karaduka. The Adhur police said they have arrested Shyam Kumar, 27, a civil officer attached to Kasargod town police station in connection with the crime. He is the son of Nair’s wife Rudrakumari’s elder sister.

Nair was stabbed in his house at Pandrandam Mile in Kasargod on Saturday afternoon. The two persons were at loggerheads over the partition of the family property for long, said the Adhur sub-inspector. In the afternoon, Shyam came to Nair’s house and allegedly stabbed him on the chest. “He was taken to a hospital at Cherkala but his life could not be saved,” he said.

The body has been sent to Pariyaram Medical College for postmortem examination. Nair retired from the bank 10 years ago, the police said. After that, he served on the board of directors of the bank. Nair, a Congress leader, is survived by wife Rudrakumari, secretary of Adhur Cooperative Bank, and son Arjun.