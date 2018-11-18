Police rule prevailing in Sabarimala: NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Taking strong exception to the stringent restriction imposed by the police at Sabarimala, the Nair Service Society (NSS) warned the unreasonable prevention and arrest of Ayyappa devotees would perplex the issues.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair alleged that police rule is prevailing in Sabarimala.

"The Sabarimala season has opened a Pandora's box for the LDF, NSS' stand would put the government in further trouble," he added.

Nair alleged that an unlawful move by the state government to implement their agenda by deploying police in war-like situation and without considering the sentiments of the devotees has worsened the situation.

"The authorities should better understand that arresting devotees and putting them in jail is not a solution, it will only help to complicate the issues only. The precedence in Sabarimala is that devotees have a peaceful darshan at the temple. However, this time, it is different. Devotees even hesitate to come to Sabarimala and those who arrive face lot of hassles. The police have imposed unprecedented restrictions in the name of security. In fact, police rule is prevailing in Sabarimala," Nair said.

He also alleged that curbs are imposed on the movements of devotees.

"At the same time, there are no facilities for them at Sabarimala. Majority of women have demanded to protect the custom and tradition of the shrine following the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages into Sabarimala. Instead of filing review petition or seeking more time for implementing the order by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the government decided to implement the order in a haste, which led to the present crisis," said Nair.