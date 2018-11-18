‘Public outcry’ won’t have weight in Supreme Court  

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This prayer has been specifically declined by the Court in its order dated November 13. “Further, since the Constitution Bench has decided the main case and pronounced the judgment, and since it’s again the five-judge bench that decided to hear the review petition in open court, an “application for extension of time” to implement the verdict can only be considered by the five-judge bench that posted the matter to January 22. That bench is not in regular session.

Therefore, it is unlikely for a smaller bench to hear and decide the application for extension. The ‘public outcry’ argument also does not normally weigh with the court. Earlier, the apex court had gone ahead with its clear and uncompromising stand in matters related to ‘Padmavat’ film ban and the misuse of the statute for prevention of atrocities against SC/ST, even when contentions based on law and order problem were raised.

Therefore, I feel that the move of the TDB can’t have any impact in the present legal scenario”, said Raj. Former Assistant Solicitor General of India Vanchiyoor P Parameswaran Nair said if the Board was genuine in its concern, they could have well approached the Supreme Court without much delay. It is only an eyewash. The government and Board should work in tandem.

Since it was a declarative judgment, the government can go slow in complying with the order. The government should show the magnanimity to wait till the final call is made by the SC. Former Director General of Prosecution T Asaf Ali said the move of the Board to file a petition was totally a mystery. There was no direction to the government or TDB to do or not to do certain things. The present move is nothing but reiterating the prayers for stay which has been rejected by the apex court, he said.