Home States Kerala

Sangh Parivar hartal totally uncalled for, took people hostage: Opposition leader Chennithala 

Chennithala said such a move would require a Constitutional amendment.

Published: 18th November 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Categorising Ayyappa devotees as a separate religious denomination and giving them the right to manage their own affairs in matters of religion under Article 26(b) of the Constitution is the only viable solution to resolve the Sabarimala impasse, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

Chennithala said such a move would require a Constitutional amendment. On whether the Congress, as principal Opposition party at the Centre, would raise this demand, Chennithala said the party had only 45 members in Parliament. “The initiative should come from the BJP. When they do that, we will ask our party to spell out its stand,” he said. 

‘Police raj in Sabarimala’

Condemning the “police raj” in Sabarimala, he said the onus of the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage rested with the state government, but it had failed miserably.

‘Hartal uncalled for’ 

Chennithala said the Sangh Parivar has taken the people of the state hostage by calling a hartal in the early hours of the day, which was totally uncalled for.  Regarding the detention of K P Sasikala, Chennithala said he believes she had gone to Sabarimala to deliberately create trouble. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict Ramesh Chennithala Kerala Opposition leader Sabarimala RSS

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • guest
    Mr Chennethala has gone totally crazy. He still tries to put the blame on RSS.
    12 days ago reply

  • Tauro
    This man is a liar.The other day
    12 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp