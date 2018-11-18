Surendran arrested soon after he reached Nilakkal

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

NILAKKAL, SABARIMALA : K Surendran was arrested and whisked away to Nilakkal police station minutes after he reached Nilakkal and spoke to reporters. Police officers said Surendran was picked up from Nilakkal parking lot and was taken to the police station for completing the arrest formalities. “Only after consulting the higher ups, we will decide whether to release him on station bail or not,” officers said.

A police team led by Yatish Chandra G H, SP in charge of Law and Order in Nilakkal, will discuss the details of the arrest and future course of action with DGP Loknath Behera and Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General Manoj Abraham. Police said Sasikala was arrested because she refused to obey police orders barring devotees from proceeding to the Sannidhanam after the temple was closed.

Sasikala, who refused to accept station bail from Ranni police station, was released after she was granted bail by Tiruvalla Sub Divisional Magistrate Court on Saturday evening. Sasikala later told reporters she is planing to visit Sabarimala pretty soon. She also staged a hunger strike at Ranni police station demanding she be allowed to visit the Sannidhanam. According to the senior police officers, the government had given a green signal for carrying out the preventive arrests.

“We believe the leaders of Hindu outfits and BJP are visiting Sabarimala to organise protests and instigate violence,” they said. Police are under orders to keep watch on the presence of senior leaders of Hindu outfits and BJP because on the earlier two occasion when the the temple was opened after the Supreme Court’’s verdict, both Sasikala and Surendran camped at Sabarimala to organise protests whenever a woman in the 10- 50 age group attempted to visit Sannidhanam. Prithvipal, Achara Samrakshana Samithi state convener and P Sudhir, BJP leader were also arrested by police at Pampa.