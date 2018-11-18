Surendran’s arrest: BJP calls for protest day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state committee has called for a protest day on Sunday in protest against the arrest of BJP state general secretary K Surendran on Saturday. As part of the protest, BJP supporters will also carry out road blockades across the state. Surendran was taken into custody from Nilakkal along with some other BJP leaders as they were en route to Sannidhanam for darshan.

According to the police, he was taken into preventive custody under Section 151 of the CrPC (Imminent danger to peace or the likelihood of breach of peace). Earlier, a protest march conducted by BJP Thiruvananthapuram District Committee towards the Secretariat led to skirmishes with the police, causing injury to one BJP worker. Water cannons were used to disburse the protesters who tried to breach the police barricade.