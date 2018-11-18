Home States Kerala

Unexpected hartal leaves people in the lurch

Sporadic violence was reported from various parts of the state and activists pelted stones at KSRTC buses.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting to buy petrol at the Bharat Petroleum pump in Kozhikode as the rest of the pumps were closed due to the state-wide hartal called by Hindu Aikya Vedi on Saturday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state came to a standstill on Saturday following the unexpected hartal called by  various Hindu organisations in protest against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala at Sabarimala. She was on way to the shrine for darsan when she was stopped at Marakootam by the police citing time restrictions imposed at Sannidhanam. Though she staged a sit-in at Marakoottam, the police later arrested and shifted her to Ranni police station. The Hindu Sabarimala Karma Samithi  conducted a prayer protest in front of Ranni police station. The hartal was observed from 6 am to 6 pm. 

Since the hartal was declared early Saturday, many passengers, including hundreds of Sabarimala pilgrims, landed in trouble and they had to get stranded at bus stations for hours. The conveyance arranged by police in front of railway stations brought a huge relief to the stranded passengers. 

Sporadic violence was reported from various parts of the state and activists pelted stones at KSRTC buses. KSRTC services came to a halt following the violence. Several private vehicles were stopped by the hartal supporters across the state. Travellers were verbally abused and threatened by hartal supporters.  In Kozhikode, a television news reporter and her husband were manhandled by the hartal supporters. In Wayanad, stones were pelted at goods trucks.  

At Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, the driver of KSRTC bus injured after the activists hurled stones at the bus. Tension prevailed in the town after the hartal supporters and CPM Janamunnetta yatra activists pelted stones at each other. The incident took place around 12 noon when the hartal supporters and CPM activists met face to face near the Chaliyar street at Balaramapuram.  However, the situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police. 

Vehicles, including taxis and autorickshaws, kept off the road. All shops and commercial establishments remained closed. The examinations scheduled on Saturday were postponed to Monday.

KSRTC comes to devotees’ aid
KSRTC ran buses from Nilakkal to Pampa, carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. Buses from Erumeli and Chengannur also operated convoy services to Sabarimala under police protection. According to KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary, buses are being operated in Sabarimala under police protection. The corporation is giving priority to those who have already reached the base camp as KSRTC buses are the only option to reach the shrine. “Only KSRTC operated normal services from Nilackal to Pampa for pilgrims as the protesters did not allow other buses to ply. The KSRTC also operated services under police cover for those stuck at various places,” said Thachankary.

