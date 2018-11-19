Home States Kerala

DGP gives a free hand, backs officers at Ground Zero in Sabarimala

Against the backdrop of Sasikala and Surendran’s arrest, Behera made it clear the police did not intend to arrest  leaders of the BJP and Hindu outfits headed to Sabarimala. 

Published: 19th November 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police taking into custody devotees who held prayer meetings and chanted Ayyappa hymns at Valiya Nadapandal at Sannidhanam late Sunday night | Shaji Vettipuram

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

NILAKKAL/SABARIMALA: Amid the growing criticism of the alleged police high-handedness in arresting  BJP leader K Surendran and Hindu Aikya Vedi chief K P Sasikala which has become a veritable PR disaster, DGP Loknath Behera on Sunday said the officers at Ground Zero in Sabarimala have been given the necessary freedom to take necessary steps to ensure peace there.

‘The decision to arrest BJP leader K Surendran was taken by officers on the field to ensure law and order maintenance. There are senior officers led by ADGP, IG and SP  at Ground Zero in Sabarimala and Nilakkal for ensuring law and order maintenance. They are using their discretionary powers on whether or not to carry out arrests. Their task is to ensure peaceful atmosphere in Sabarimala and they are doing their job pretty well,” Behera told Express.

The DGP said so far they have not received information on any woman in the 10-50 age group  coming to Nilakkal to undertake the trek to Sabarimala. “If anyone turns up, we will take the necessary steps,” he said.

“Police have prepared an assessment report and we know the troublemakers. We will act accordingly,” he said. The remand report prepared by police said Surendran was arrested since his presence at Sabarimala would have worsened the law and order situation there. “If he is granted bail, there is a possibility of law and order collapse in Sabarimala during the ongoing Mandala-Makaravilakku season,” it said.

