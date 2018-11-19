Police rule prevailing in hill shrine: NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Taking strong exception to the restrictions imposed by the police at Sabarimala, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has warned the unreasonable prevention and arrest of Ayyappa devotees, who arrive at the shrine keeping up the customs, will complicate the issue.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair alleged police rule is prevailing in Sabarimala. Nair said, “the unlawful move of the state government to implement its agenda by deploying police force, without considering the sentiments of devotees, has worsened the situation.” “The authorities concerned should better understand that arresting and jailing the devotees is not a solution. It will only complicate matters,” he said.

“The precedence in Sabarimala is that lakhs of devotees have darshan at the temple peacefully, keeping up the customs and traditions. However, it is different this time. Devotees are hesitating to come to Sabarimala. At the same time, those arriving are facing multiple hardships. The police have imposed unprecedented restrictions in the name of security,” Nair said. He alleged devotees are being denied permission to freely arrive in Pampa or Sannidhanam even during day time. “Adding to the woes, there is no adequate facility for devotees to carry out their primary needs and to even take rest,” he said.

“A majority of the women in and outside the state had come forward demanding the protection of customs and practices in Sabarimala shortly after the Supreme Court issued the order permitting entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala. They don’t need permission to enter Sabarimala, but wanted the protection of their customs and faith,” he said.

