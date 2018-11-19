Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala slams Kerala CM for police action against Sabarimala devotees

The senior Congress leader alleged the government was trying to "brand" Ayyappa devotees as Sangh Parivar activists and thus helping RSS recruit people to its fold.

Published: 19th November 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala Monday attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the police action against Lord Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala Sannidhanam and asked if Kerala was under the rule of Hitler.

The senior Congress leader alleged the government was trying to "brand" Ayyappa devotees as Sangh Parivar activists and thus helping RSS recruit people to its fold.

"It is police high-handedness. Innocent devotees who sought shelter at Valiya Nadappandhal (covered pathway) were also arrested. They all are not Sangh Parivar activists who reached there to create trouble. Is Kerala under the rule of Hitler (Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler)," Chennithala told reporters here.

READ | Sabarimala row: Union Minister K J Alphons hits out at Kerala government, 68 people taken into custody

He urged the government to take action only against protesters who reach the hill shrine for disrupting peace there. Arresting real devotees, who climb the hills to offer prayers, could not be accepted, Chennithala said.

The temple had opened Friday evening for the 64-day annual pilgrimage season as the stand-off continued over entry of menstrual age women into the shrine following a Supreme Court order on September 28.

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sabarimala issue

