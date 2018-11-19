Sabarimala: BJP plans to line up central leaders to protest police high handedness

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA/KOTTAYAM: The BJP is planning to line up Central leaders, beginning with Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, to protest against the alleged police high handedness at Sabarimala. The move signifies the party’s next strategy in its fight against the state government in the women’s entry issue. Kannanthanam will lead a team of BJP MLAs from other states in breaking the police restrictions, including the pass system, at Nilakkal on Monday.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai told reporters in Kottayam the BJP would intensify its protests to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for Ayyappa devotees, but also keep restraint in the nature of protests. Condemning the arrest of BJP state general secretary K Surendran, Pillai said the state government has let out Sabarimala for police rule and a majority of people are disturbed about it. “Things are taking a dangerous turn and uncertainty looms. We have already informed our Central leadership and the Union government about the developments here,” he said.

READ | Sabarimala: Case against 200 BJP workers for blocking road against K Surendran arrest

Pillai said the BJP would take up the case legally, and at the same time expose it politically. “We will move ahead in consultation with the party’s central leaders and MPs,” he said.

Later, inaugurating an evening dharna at Pathanamthitta, he said BJP state secretary A N Radhakrishnan will also break the police curbs at Nilakkal without carrying an entry pass.

The BJP will launch stringent protests to ensure basic facilities to devotees and to stop police excesses in Sabarimala. “We will organise protests in front of the DGP’s residence against his decision to implement boots, lathi and shield for the police personnel deployed in Sabarimala; this is against the Supreme Court order that such things should not be used in shrines,” he said.

Pillai said the government failed in providing basic facilities, including drinking water, food, toilets and resting place, for pilgrims at Pampa and Nilakkal.

The BJP state chief asked the Travancore Devaswom Board to reveal the projects undertaken with the `100-crore Central funds under the pilgrim circuit programme.