Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Union Minister K J Alphons hits out at Kerala government, 68 people taken into custody

Protests are being held across Kerala against the detention of the 68 persons even as the BJP demanded a judicial probe into the police action.

Published: 19th November 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister KJ Alphons (File| PTI)

By PTI

SABARIMALA: Union Minister K J Alphons Monday slammed the Kerala government for turning the Sabarimala Temple complex into a "war zone" and lack of facilities at the shrine even as police detained 68 people from the complex in the early hours for holding protests.

Protests are being held across Kerala against the detention of the 68 persons even as the BJP demanded a judicial probe into the police action. The sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa Temple opened Monday morning with very few devotees turning up early.

Police sources told PTI that 68 persons had been taken into preventive custody from the temple complex and brought to the Manniyar camp early this morning. Their details are being verified and their arrests have not been recorded yet.

Sabarimala LIVE | Kerala Police allow KP Sasikala to visit shrine; Minister Alphons Kannanthanam slams imposition of Section 144

Alphons, who arrived at Nilackal, the base camp, Monday morning, told reporters, "The state government has turned the temple complex into a war zone. The devotees are not militants, they are pilgrims."

"What was the need to declare Section 144 at Sabarimala," he asked.

The minister said there was lack of basic facilities at the temple complex. The union government had provided Rs 100 crore for putting up various facilities at Sabarimala, he said.

The minister's visit comes hours after the late night developments in Sabarimala when hundred-odd devotees held protests while chanting "nama japam" (chanting in the name of Lord Ayyappa) on Sunday.

The protest by devotees at the 'sannidhanam,' on the second day of the two-month long pilgrim season, resulted in police taking into custody 68 persons early Monday morning, the first such incident witnessed at Sabarimala.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: BJP plans to line up central leaders to protest police high handedness

This had also led to protests across the state, including in front of the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Those taken into custody have been brought to the Manniyar police camp and BJP leaders led by Shobha Surendran are holding "nama japam" protest in front of the camp.

Hindu Aikya Vedi President, K P Sasikala, who is on her way to the shrine with her family members in connection with the "chorunnu ceremony" (rice feeding) of her grandsons, was served notice by Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra at Nilackal this morning, asking her not to remain at the 'sannidhanam' beyond six hours.

The KSRTC bus in which Sasikala was travelling with family members was stopped and the notice served by police personnel.

Chandra later told reporters that Sasikala has promised to return and gave an assurance that she was not going to the temple for creating any trouble.

"Our aim is not to trouble anyone. We want devotees not to stay back at the sannidhanam, but come back. This will enable devotees to worship peacefully," the officer said.

Sasikala was taken into preventive custody from near the temple premises two days ago for flouting police regulations and had been released after being produced before the Magistrate.

Describing the arrests as "cruel", BJP state unit President, P S Sreedharan Pillai, said the party wants a judicial probe into it.

The pilgrims were peacefully protesting at 'sannidhanam' against the lack of facilities and stringent restrictions imposed by the police at the temple complex.

Devotees chanting 'nama japam' had gathered at the covered pathway to the temple and had refused to disperse even after the shrine closed at 11 pm.

Since prohibitory orders had been imposed, police informed them that they should leave and cannot stay back.

Police sources said they had information that the protesters might create trouble at 'Sannidhanam' and they had take precautionary measures accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alphons BJP Sabarimala issue Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp