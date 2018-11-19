Sabarimala: Travancore Devaswom Board moves SC seeking more time to implement verdict

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement the court’s verdict lifting the ban on entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala temple.TDB’s move came amid mounting tension against the backdrop of the stand-off over the entry of women in the 10-50 age group, traditionally barred at the shrine. The board that manages the affairs of the temple in Kerala cited lack of basic amenities as it sought more time.

Hindu Aikya Vedi President

K P Sasikalaarriving for darshan

(Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)

Pilgrims had said there was lack of adequate toilet facilities, causing immense difficulties especially to women and restrooms after the floods in August that had destroyed the infrastructure.

The case is yet to come up before the court for a hearing. All the other review petitions opposing the entry of the women are fixed for the hearing on January 22.

On September 28, the five-judge bench reversed the temple’s tradition of barring girls and women of 10-50 years and granted them the right to enter the temple.

The verdict was delivered in a 4:1 majority by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and judges DY Chandrachud, AM Khanwilkar, R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra, the sole woman on the bench and the author of a dissenting opinion.