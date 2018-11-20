500 nurses to get trained and 3-yr stint in UK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SOON, nurses from private and public hospitals in the state will get a chance to undergo training and get a three-year stint at hospitals in the UK as part of the project devised by the state-owned Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC).

ODEPC and the chief operating officer of the Health Education, England, will ink a memorandum of understanding in the presence of labour minister TP Ramakrishnan in this regard on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the project, selected nurses will undergo global learners programme of the Health Education, England, under the National Health Services.

The successful candidates will be provided with an international certificate on completion of the training programme along with three-year employment in hospitals there. As many as 500 nurses are expected to get the benefit of the project. The project was conceived during the visit of Health Minister K K Shailaja in the UK. ODPEC has been assigned for the execution of the project.