‘Construction of flood-hit houses to begin this month’

Kerala flood

An aerial view of flood hit Kerala ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of houses damaged in the flood will commence this month, assured District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on Monday at a meeting of flood-affected persons and people’s representatives held in Angamaly.

He said those who have received relief funds should not delay in producing the related documents. Ward-level public representatives should help the flood victims in submitting the documents. Similarly, the village officer should publish a list of deserving persons at every ward level.

The District Collector also assured a solution will be found in two weeks time for those who have not received clearance from the airport for starting the construction work of their houses. Priority will be given to the houses completely damaged in the flood. Later, the fund for the repairing the houses that were partially damaged will be released.

The government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the people whose houses were fully damaged. As the initial assistance, Rs 95,100 will be provided. Public representatives from Angamaly Municipality, Parakadavu, Kalady, Malayatoor, Thuravoor and Manjapra panchayats attended the meeting. The Collector replied to queries of the flood-affected people. Roji John MLA and Deputy Collector P D Sheeladevi also participated.

