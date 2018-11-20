Home States Kerala

Devotees throng Guruvayur on Ekadasi

Devotees in their thousands thronged the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple during the annual Ekadasi festival on Monday.

Published: 20th November 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant parade at Guruvayur temple as part of Ekadasi festival on Monday

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Devotees in their thousands thronged the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple during the annual Ekadasi festival on Monday. The sanctum sanctorum which opened on Sunday allowed devotees to have darshan throughout the day, except when the poojas were performed.  

Ekadasi is believed to be the day on which Lord Krishna preached Bhagavad Geeta to Arjuna on the Kurukshethra battlefield. Legend has it  the ‘prathishta’ (installation) of Sree Krishna’s idol in Guruvayur was also held on the same day. Further, devotees believe Melpathur Narayanan Namboothirippad, who penned ‘Narayaneeyam’, offered his magnum opus as dakshina to Guruvayoorappan - presiding deity- on the day. Krishna devotees undertake a penance on  Ekadasi day by eschewing food made of rice. Over 25,000 people were served  traditional wheat rice, ‘kaalan’,  ‘puzhukku’,  pickle and ‘wheat payasam’ at the temple ‘Ooottupura’ here.

Kazhchaseeveli was also held as part of Ekadasi celebrations. The idol was carried atop jumbo king Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan to Sree Parthasaradhi temple. It was accompanied by ‘panchavadyam’ led by Vaikkom Chandran and Neluvay Sasi and Trichur Mohan. The Ekadasi  came to an end after the devotees offered ‘Dwadashipanam’ to Lord Krishna.  

Dwadashipanam started after midnight on Tuesday and the ‘vrutham’  continued till the time the offering was made. The celebrations at the temple will conclude with ‘thrayodashioottu’, special meal for ‘thrayodashi’ being served on ‘thrayodashioottu’, which falls on Wednesday.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp