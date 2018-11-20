Devotees throng Guruvayur on Ekadasi

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Devotees in their thousands thronged the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple during the annual Ekadasi festival on Monday. The sanctum sanctorum which opened on Sunday allowed devotees to have darshan throughout the day, except when the poojas were performed.

Ekadasi is believed to be the day on which Lord Krishna preached Bhagavad Geeta to Arjuna on the Kurukshethra battlefield. Legend has it the ‘prathishta’ (installation) of Sree Krishna’s idol in Guruvayur was also held on the same day. Further, devotees believe Melpathur Narayanan Namboothirippad, who penned ‘Narayaneeyam’, offered his magnum opus as dakshina to Guruvayoorappan - presiding deity- on the day. Krishna devotees undertake a penance on Ekadasi day by eschewing food made of rice. Over 25,000 people were served traditional wheat rice, ‘kaalan’, ‘puzhukku’, pickle and ‘wheat payasam’ at the temple ‘Ooottupura’ here.

Kazhchaseeveli was also held as part of Ekadasi celebrations. The idol was carried atop jumbo king Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan to Sree Parthasaradhi temple. It was accompanied by ‘panchavadyam’ led by Vaikkom Chandran and Neluvay Sasi and Trichur Mohan. The Ekadasi came to an end after the devotees offered ‘Dwadashipanam’ to Lord Krishna.

Dwadashipanam started after midnight on Tuesday and the ‘vrutham’ continued till the time the offering was made. The celebrations at the temple will conclude with ‘thrayodashioottu’, special meal for ‘thrayodashi’ being served on ‘thrayodashioottu’, which falls on Wednesday.

