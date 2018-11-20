Drug menace is alive and kicking in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the state government’s much-hyped anti-liquor and anti-narcotic campaign ‘Vimukthi’ and the reopening of bars, drug menace has not come down in Kerala. The number of drug cases is escalating as the Excise sleuths are now registering an average of 625 of them every month.

Latest figures available show 5,618 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases were registered and 5,764 persons arrested until last September. Last year, the numbers were 5,944 and 6,266 respectively.

When the bars were reopened last year after a two-year gap following the liquor policy reversal, the state government’s one major justification was the move would bring down drug abuse, bootlegging and illicit liquor brewing. Contradictory to this, the state has witnessed an increase in drug menace as well as alcohol consumption. “Once a person falls into drug abuse, it’s difficult to bring him back. It’s difficult to get rid of the drug culture evolved after the closing of bars,” said Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) A Vijayan.

The Excise Department officers, meanwhile, said the number of cases has gone up because they have enhanced the enforcement activities. “Besides intensifying our enforcement, joint operation with departments like the police, revenue, forest, and Railway Protection Force are also being carried out across the state as per Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh’s directive,” said Vijayan.

Anti-liquor campaign leaders said the government’s claim that reopening of bars would bring down the drug abuse has proved wrong. During this year, the Excise sleuths have registered 7,173 cases under the Abkari Act. The figures available with the Kerala Police also show a steady surge in NDPS cases. A total of 9,242 cases were registered in 2017 against 5,924 in 2016. As many as 4,461 cases were registered in the first six months of this year itself.