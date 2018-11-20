Isolated heavy rainfall in Keralal likely till tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the depression over southeast Arabian Sea and well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into southeast Arabian Sea to the west of Lakshadweep area and over central parts of south and southwest Arabian Sea on Friday.

The deep depression over southeast Arabian Sea has moved westwards with a speed of 22 kmph and lies centered over southeast Arabian Sea after weakening into a depression.

Similarly, a well-marked low pressure area is persisting over central parts of southern Bay of Bengal, said a bulletin from the Meteorological Department.

Due to this, sea condition will continue to be ‘rough to very rough’ over southeast Arabian Sea to the west of Lakshadweep area in the next 12 hours and over central parts of south Arabian Sea on Friday.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea to the west of Lakshadweep area during the next 12 hours and decrease, said the bulletin.