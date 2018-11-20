Kerala High Court questions government on cops’ expertise in crowd management

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The restrictions brought in by the police meant pilgrims were unable to get adequate food, water, or transportation between Nilakkal and Pampa. The KSRTC had submitted that non-AC buses at one-minute intervals and AC buses at an interval of two minutes will be operated from Nilakkal to Pampa. But the KSRTC violated its assurance. It was the court that granted a monopoly to the KSRTC. If the KSRTC continues to do this, the court may revoke its order and will grant permission for private vehicles to ply from Nilakkal to Pampa. Genuine pilgrims have to be taken to Pampa.

The court further pointed out that the Special Commissioner sought a directive to the state government to constitute a core committee of officers with experience in crowd control at Sabarimala. The court had also directed the inclusion of a woman IG in the committee. The court observed no such core committee has been formed.

The court asked the state government whether the police officers deployed in Sabarimala had expertise in crowd management. The court asked why the police immediately drove pilgrims out from the Sannidhanam after darshan. Why don’t you permit the aged, children and women pilgrims to rest at Nadappanthal?

In the morning session, the Bench summoned Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad to appear before the court to explain the matter. In the afternoon, the AG appeared and submitted no pilgrims were prevented. Arrangements had been made for pilgrims for taking rest at Sannidhanam. Arrangements were made in three places - Makunda Ayyappa Madom, places in and around anndanam mandapam and opposite to maramath complex - where around 4,000 pilgrims could be accommodated at night. There were facilities for viri, water, electricity and toilet.

