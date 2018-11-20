Kerala Human Rights Commission to visit Pampa on today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Human Rights Commission will visit Pamba and Nilakkal on Tuesday. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic, members K Mohan Kumar and P Mohana Das will reach Pamba guest house at 9.30 a.m. They will inspect the facilities at Pamba, nearby areas and Nilakkal. The visit is in the wake of a complaint to the commission that pilgrims are denied of basic facilities at Sabarimala.