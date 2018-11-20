Home States Kerala

Kerala primary school teachers get acquainted with English education software

The teachers are being familiarised with the newly launched M Guru software focussed on improving English education in primary schools.

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of a government initiative to digitise and modernise English education in primary schools, select teachers across the district are undergoing training at the language lab set up in the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) here. 

M Guru, a software developed by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), will soon be installed in all primary schools as part of the initiative. The government has invested `300 crore towards developing English education at the primary level. 

Though the language lab is set up with 20 computers and is equipped to hold as many candidates at one time, the first intake of the two-day workshop saw 34 teachers attending. 

“We will strictly restrict the numbers henceforth. If we have to effectively help them, we need space and the teachers will also need access to the computers to have a hands-on learning experience,” said George Bastin K G, district coordinator, General Education Protection Mission. Each week sees two batches getting trained at the DIET centre at Kuruppumpady. 

“Learning English through listening is a part of M Guru software. We aim to equip at least one teacher from each primary school in the state to use the software and facilitate the children in learning the language,” said Jayan M P, district coordinator, KITE.

“As of now, two batches have completed the training in the district,” he said.
KITE aims to achieve the target by the end of this month. The training programme is also under way at Palakkad.

