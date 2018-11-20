Our agitation not against women entry but against Communists: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The BJP on Monday clarified that its ongoing agitation at Sabarimala was not against entry of women in the temple but against Communists who are out to ‘wreck’ the hill shrine.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the party was planning to collect signatures from ‘crores of people’ as part of the agitation against Communists. “Regarding entry of women, those devotees who object it can take necessary steps. We have declared our support to them (devotees),” he said. Condemning the arrest of devotees who were protesting in a peaceful manner late on Sunday, Sreedharan Pillai accused the police of misusing the law. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the police action.

For offences that attract jail term of seven years or less, arrest should be avoided. Still, the police misused the law. The police, which has scant regard for human rights, is taking steps to deny freedom of movement to people, he said.

Pillai also flayed Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran for stating that BJP state secretary K Surendran violated customs by visiting Sabarimala temple barely six months after his mother’s demise.

Kadakampally should realise that Surendran is from a community that upholds ideals of Sree Narayana Guru. According to the customs of the Guru’s followers, restrictions on entering places of worship ends 11 days after a family member’s demise, he said.