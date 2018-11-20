Prayer protests against arrests in Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesting the arrest of 69 people from Sannidhanam on Sunday night for defying prohibitory orders, ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi’ activists held a prayer protest in front of official residence of Chief Minister. Museum police said the protest was held in the wee hours of Monday and they were yet to register cases in this regard.

BJP workers also conducted protest marches to various police stations in the city and rural limits of the district on Monday. The protest marches and prayer programmes were held in front of Balaramapuram, Varkala, Ayiroor, Venjaramoodu, Vithura, Nemom, Cantonment and Vattiyoorkavu police stations.

BJP workers turned up in huge numbers in front of Poojappura Central Prison where those arrested from Sannidhanam were brought to. The arrested were remanded for 14 days by Pathanamthitta Munsif Court and were brought to Poojappura prison by 9 pm. BJP leader and MLA O Rajagopal and several Hindu Aikyavedi leaders were present.