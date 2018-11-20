Home States Kerala

State government gives nod for grants to sex-change surgery patients

The government has issued administrative sanction for issuing Rs. 20 lakh as grant for transgenders who have undergone sex transplantation surgery, said Health Minister K K Shailaja.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued administrative sanction for issuing Rs. 20 lakh as grant for transgenders who have undergone sex transplantation surgery, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. After inviting applications from eligible applicants, the amount will be sanctioned based on an inspection done by the Technical Committee headed by the Director of  Social Justice Department. An eligible individual will be given Rs. 2 lakh. 

As an initial stage of the innovative project, 10 transgender people who have undergone gender reassignment surgery would be provided with the financial aid. The Social Justice Department intends to promote many more projects to bring the most neglected segment of society to the mainstream.
Kerala is the first state to implement such a policy for the transgender community in India. 

The Department of Social Justice has prepared a comprehensive action plan for integrating the welfare activities of a transgender and has developed personal welfare measures. Sex transplantation surgery is a solution to the emotional distress that the transgender community faces in connection with their gender.
Hence, such a grant is being allotted, said Shailaja. 

The government has recently sanctioned project to allot a maximum amount of Rs. 3 lakh per person at a subsidised rate to start self-employment venture for a transgender. As part of making transgenders successful entrepreneurs and ensuring a sustainable income, entrepreneurial training programmes are being organised for them.

