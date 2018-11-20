Talks of decline in income wrong: TDB member

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More than one lakh pilgrims had visited the temple on the festival’s opening day last year while the number declined to below 50,000 this time. While the income on the first day was `4.34 crore last year, it plunged to `1.70 crore on Saturday. The revenue had crossed the `10-crore mark within the first three days in 2017, but it seems to be hovering around `5 crore on Monday.

According to Devaswom employees, there has been a 60 per cent decline in the arrival of pilgrims. The fact that only 50 devotees were present for Nirmalyam when the temple opened at 3 am on Monday underscores the pathetic situation.

Meanwhile, TDB member K P Sankaradas claimed the talks of steep decline in the income of Sabarimala temple were wrong.

“In fact, there’s an increase of `30,000 in income from offering as neyyabhishekam. We lost the income from room rent as the guest houses were closed for maintenance. There was a drop in income from sale of aravana and appam due to the restrictions imposed on the counters,” he said.

Sankaradas said there is a need to restrict pilgrims’ entry due to lack of facilities. “We’ve to discourage huge crowds thronging the temple considering the limited facilities,” he said.

First-day income

2017 I4,34,33,480

2018 I1,70,21,858

Aravana sale

2017 I1.10 crore

2018 I72.45 lakh

A34.06L loss in income from room rent

60% decline in arrival of pilgrims