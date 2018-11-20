Home States Kerala

Vanilla in Kerala regains its fragrance, albeit on a smaller scale

The fragrance which had lost its allure due to a variety of reasons, besides a slump in the procurement price, is slowly regaining lost ground. 

Published: 20th November 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The fragrance which had lost its allure due to a variety of reasons, besides a slump in the procurement price, is slowly regaining lost ground. Vanilla is indeed making a comeback, albeit on a smaller scale!  The reason, according to market experts, is the yawning demand- supply gap. 
Currently, a kilo of green beans commands around Rs 5,000. According to Thomas T V, senior manager, Vanilco, another factor which might have worked in the vanilla farmers’ favour is the havoc wrought on vanilla farms in Madagascar by hurricanes. 

Till 2016, Vanilco, a company promoted by Indian vanilla farmers to protect their  interests in the longer run , procured around one tonne of vanilla in the state. But with prices going down due to poor demand for the beans grown in India in the European countries, the farmers began ditching their crops.

Another factor which led to the price slump  is the extensive farming. As a result, a kilo of green beans that used to command around Rs 3,000 began selling at around Rs 1,500. The farmers, especially those who had gone in for large-scale cultivation, didn’t find it viable due to huge expenses they incurred,” said Thomas. 

“Vanilla is a labour intensive crop and takes a long time to flower. Besides, the crop suffers from various diseases,” he said.

According to Manmadan, a vanilla farmer, the ups and downs in the market not only of vanilla but also other crops happens due to Malayalees’ penchant to go in for thing that’s trending during that period of time. “People didn’t even bother to cultivate good quality plants. So, not only was the price impacted due to the surplus yield, but  the poor quality beans made us a pariah on the international market,” he said. 
Now though, vanilla is making a comeback, he said.

“The price being cited is Rs 5,000 for green beans and Rs 10,000 for dried ones,” he said.  According to Thomas, good quality vines plus smaller holdings are the mantras to become a successful vanilla farmer.  “Vanilco too is planning to help revive vanilla cultivation. We are planning to distribute quality vines to the farmers interested in growing vanilla on a small scale. The company will give them all the help needed to cultivate the crop and will also procure at the market price,” he said. Thomas said, “The proposal is at a planning stage and will be implemented soon. The company requires at least 500 kg of green beans for its processing unit. Presently, we get only around one to two kg.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanilla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp