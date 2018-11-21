110-member Mumbai devotees’ group ends Sabarimala pilgrimage halfway

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The stringent restrictions imposed by the government and the police for having darshan at Sabarimala temple have turned back a 110-member devotees’ group from Mumbai, which includes non-resident Keralites. On Tuesday, the group terminated their pilgrimage in Erumeli as they feared whether they could complete trekking and pujas in compliance with the police restrictions.

The group arrived in Erumeli around 1.30 pm and offered prayers in temples. As per the decision of the ‘guru swamy’ (team leader), they later proceeded to Lord Ayyappa temple in Aryankavu, Kollam, to fulfill their rituals, including ‘neyyabhishekam’, which were supposed to be conducted at Sabarimala. The team members told reporters in Erumeli they were afraid whether they could finish the rituals within six hours as stipulated by the police and return to Nilakkal.

“After having darshan at the temple, we have to offer pujas like neyyabhishekam. We have more than 200 ghee-filled coconuts and it may take time to complete the pujas. Also, we have members with us aged between three to 87 and we are not sure whether we can trek to the hill shrine within the deadline set by police. We didn’t get rooms for stay as well. Hence, we decided to divert our pilgrimage to Aryankavu temple,” said a senior member.

They also fear a possible police action and ensuing troubles in the wake of protests in Sannidhanam like in the previous days. “We have an immense longing to have darshan in Sabarimala. However, we are concerned about the security of children and aged members. We have taken the decision to divert our pilgrimage with a heavy heart,” said a senior member, who visited Sabarimala 25 times.Speaking to Express, Kanjirappally DySP S Madhusoodanan said pilgrims sought relaxation in the six-hour time frame, which could not be decided at the regional level.

“They said the group consisted of children and differently-abled persons and hence it needed more time for having darshan. A decision in this regard cannot be taken here and we informed them about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Kottayam district president N Hari said they would move court against denying opportunity for devotees to offer prayers in Sabarimala.He said he would write to the National Human Rights Commission for intervention in the matter.

Young couple from AP stopped at Erumeli

Kottayam: A 40 year-old woman and her husband, hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, who arrived in Erumeli in KSRTC’s Pampa special service bus on Tuesday, returned following protests. Neelima Vijayalakshmi and husband Kiran Kumar, 45, arrived in Erumeli around noon. Hearing about the arrival of the couple, a large number of devotees gathered at the bus station and raised protest against them. A police team led by Kanjirappally DySP S Madhusoodanan was also present on the spot. The couple said they were not proceeding to Sabarimala. They said they came to Erumeli as part of their pilgrimage to various temples in Kerala and would be heading to Sree Padmanabha Swami temple in Thiruvananthapuram from Erumeli. The police provided facilities for them to offer prayers at the Dharma Sastha Temple at Erumeli.