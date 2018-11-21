Kerala state human rights panel visits Nilakkal and Pampa; finds no violations

By Express News Service

Sabarimala: The State Human Rights Commission, led by chairman Justice Antony Dominic, members K A Mohankumar and P Mohandas, visited the Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp and Pampa for an on-the-spot assessment.

The commission members visited important places at the Nilakkal base camp, including KSRTC station, parking area and other basic facilities. After the visit, the commission members told mediapersons they got 13 complaints, including from devotees, KSRTC and other government employees connected with Sabarimala pilgrimage.

As per the preliminary assessment, no clear human right violations were noticed by the commission. The commission felt that basic facilities, including potable water, toilets and resting places, were insufficient at Nilakkal. The commission felt the need to operate uninterrupted KSRTC schedules from Nilakkal to Pampa. The Travancore Devaswom Board and the government should look into the issue of resting places for the pilgrims at Sannidhanam and difficulties in offering neyyabhishekam. The commission asked the KSRTC authorities to review the restrictions imposed on the Nilakkal -Pampa chain service and buses from distant places to Pampa.