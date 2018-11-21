Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Over 3,000 English teachers to be taught better English under Education Protection Mission

The District Centre for English, with an updated computer network and software for online teaching, has a language lab where around 30-35 teachers can work at the same time.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Over 3,000 English teachers of schools across Kozhikode will receive training to improve their English. It might seem self-contradictory but the district education authorities under the General Education Protection Mission have set up a centre at the DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) office in Vadakara, Kozhikode. The classes for primary teachers have already commenced at the study centre. The official inauguration of the District Centre for English will take place by this month-end. 

The District Centre for English, with an updated computer network and software for online teaching, has a language lab where around 30-35 teachers can work at the same time. “A similar study centre for English teachers was started at the Government Teachers’ Training Institute here a couple of years ago. However, classes were conducted in a single room and the sessions were irregular. There were only two tutors, both of whom on deputation, to carry out the programme," said DIET principal K R Ajith. 

The teachers will be given English training, classes on communication skill development, ways to use various software and digital devices. “According to our estimate, there are over 3,000 English teachers in the UP, High School and Higher Secondary level in the district. The sessions will be conducted by retired English teachers and field experts, said Abdun Nasar, DIET programme coordinator.

“They will also be encouraged to prepare study materials in English and carry out research on various topics. The programmes and sessions will also be conducted by the faculty from Regional Institute of English," said Nasar. Apart from the lab, the centre has a lecture hall, office and library for teachers.

(This story was originally published in Edex Live)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English teacher English training District Institute of Education and Training Kozhikode

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ashok..s
    First the government has change its out look by recruiting teachers only on the basis of having good knowledge of english to teach good English.No amount of training will help to improve the the teachers to impart good english to the children
    8 days ago reply

  • Anil Gupta
    Time to get rid of Indian English-it sounds terrible. Just because you speak "English' is not going to make a big difference to the development of India within the context of the outside world: You have to be able to communicate and idiom
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp