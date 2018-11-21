Kozhikode: Over 3,000 English teachers to be taught better English under Education Protection Mission

By Express News Service

Over 3,000 English teachers of schools across Kozhikode will receive training to improve their English. It might seem self-contradictory but the district education authorities under the General Education Protection Mission have set up a centre at the DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) office in Vadakara, Kozhikode. The classes for primary teachers have already commenced at the study centre. The official inauguration of the District Centre for English will take place by this month-end.

The District Centre for English, with an updated computer network and software for online teaching, has a language lab where around 30-35 teachers can work at the same time. “A similar study centre for English teachers was started at the Government Teachers’ Training Institute here a couple of years ago. However, classes were conducted in a single room and the sessions were irregular. There were only two tutors, both of whom on deputation, to carry out the programme," said DIET principal K R Ajith.

The teachers will be given English training, classes on communication skill development, ways to use various software and digital devices. “According to our estimate, there are over 3,000 English teachers in the UP, High School and Higher Secondary level in the district. The sessions will be conducted by retired English teachers and field experts, said Abdun Nasar, DIET programme coordinator.

“They will also be encouraged to prepare study materials in English and carry out research on various topics. The programmes and sessions will also be conducted by the faculty from Regional Institute of English," said Nasar. Apart from the lab, the centre has a lecture hall, office and library for teachers.

(This story was originally published in Edex Live)