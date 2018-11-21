Home States Kerala

KSRTC staff on Sabarimala duty to miss overtime allowances

The implementation of eight-hour single-duty system has cut down the chances of KSRTC staff to earn their over-time allowances this festival season.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Nillakkal_Sabarimala

KSRTC employees at Sabarimala are working in three shifts of eight hours each (File photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of eight-hour single-duty system has cut down the chances of KSRTC staff to earn their over-time allowances this festival season. The corporation has arranged a new accommodation space for its staff at Nilakkal but the shortage of food is still an issue. With around 500 KSRTC crews deployed at Sabarimala to conduct chain services, the authorities are finding it hard to provide them with the basic facilities, including food.  

The corporation employees at Sabarimala are working in three shifts of eight hours each. Earlier, the crew members used to work for 12 hours and were given an allowance of `250 for every extra hour duty. There were many employees who used to take Pampa duty for these allowances. “But this year the single-duty system will cut down their chance to earn an additional amount,” said M G Rahul, AITUC general secretary.  

“The corporation, with the help of Devaswom Board, has arranged an accommodation for KSRTC employees at Nilakkal on Tuesday. The building which was previously used by the Devaswom Board staff has now been handed over to the corporation,” said a KSRTC staff.   From the past few days we were forced to sleep on the slabs as there was no rest room for us at Nilackal and Pampa, said a KSRTC driver, who is on duty at Nilackal-Pampa route.

This pilgrimage season, with 250 vehicles deployed for special service more than 500 employees have been posted there for duty. Earlier, Devaswom Board was assigned to provide food for only 150 employees. Whereas this season with KSRTC getting a monopoly service from Nilackal to Pampa more employees were posted for duty, but the management has failed to provide basic facilities such as food for them. 

