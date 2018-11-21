KSUM funds more than 100 ventures in six months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As of 2017, there were 757 tech startups in Kerala, with 51 percent working on software development. Saji Gopinath said the state has registered 24 technology patents in the last three months with solutions, with brand-new businesses dominating the scene.

Initiatives like ‘Tinkering’ labs and ‘Young Innovators’ programme in schools and innovation entrepreneurship development centres run by KSUM that incorporates nearly 10,000 aspiring entrepreneurs across 214 technical colleges have catalysed the paradigm shift towards the entrepreneurship culture in the state. Electronics and Information Technology Secretary M Sivasankaran added that over the past six months, the KSUM has funded more than 100 ventures, with more than 50 percent of it being awarded to those in the ‘steady’ revenue stage at the time of investment.