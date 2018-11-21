Home States Kerala

KSUM funds more than 100 ventures in six months

As of 2017, there were 757 tech startups in Kerala, with 51 percent working on software development.

Published: 21st November 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As of 2017, there were 757 tech startups in Kerala, with 51 percent working on software development. Saji Gopinath said the state has registered 24 technology patents in the last three months with solutions, with brand-new businesses dominating the scene.

Initiatives like ‘Tinkering’ labs and ‘Young Innovators’ programme in schools and innovation entrepreneurship development centres run by KSUM that incorporates nearly 10,000 aspiring entrepreneurs across 214 technical colleges have catalysed the paradigm shift towards the entrepreneurship culture in the state. Electronics and Information Technology Secretary M Sivasankaran added that over the past six months, the KSUM has funded more than 100 ventures, with more than 50 percent of it being awarded to those in the ‘steady’ revenue stage at the time of investment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp