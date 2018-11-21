Police restrictions put pilgrims on backfoot

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Unprecedented police restrictions at Sabarimala put the pilgrims on the backfoot. On Tuesday, dramatic scenes prevailed at Sannidhanam police station after seven persons suspected to be from Oachira were taken into custody and let off later on bail. They were booked for assembling together at Sannidhanam in the morning. However, the detention resulted in widespread protests. BJP MP Muraleedharan V visited Sannidhanam police station and had a meeting with police officer concerned to withdraw the case. He later telephoned DGP Loknath Behera to intervene in the matter.

Renjith Raveendran from Kayamkulam was also shifted to the police station from Valiya nadapandal in the noon for chanting religious verses. He told express that he was taken into custody unnecessarily by the police. “My mother is hospitalised. I have come here for my mother’s good health. If my mother comes to know about my arrest, she would die,” Renjith said.

Police asking pilgrims who were resting near the Malikappuram temple at Sabarimala to vacate the place, on Tuesday morning | B P Deepu

‘Considerable fall in pilgrim inflow’

There is a considerable fall in the inflow of pilgrims at the hill shrine. Devotees had to negotiate with policemen even to take rest after the darshan. As per the details received from Devaswom Board authorities, the inflow of Kerala-based devotees is too low compared to devotees from other states. However, the other state devotees expressed their displeasure over the new restrictions.

Chellamuthu, a native of Neyveli in Tamil Nadu, said the police are not allowing them to sit at least for ten minutes. “This is very unfortunate. We had to request the policemen for the freedom to sit. I have been coming here for the past 25 years. This is for the first time our freedom to visit a temple went on a toss,” he told Express.

Madan Mohan from Telangana echoed a similar opinion. “Every year, we feel to come again at Sabarimala once we return. But now we beg to differ. This place now looks like a police parade ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 25 pilgrims from Sakthikulangara, Kollam, were detained by the police at Elavunkal early on Tuesday following intelligence reports they were part of a Hindu right-wing outfit. However, they were later allowed to visit the temple and return within a maximum time limit of six hours.

After the darshan, the team was not allowed to assemble owing to the restrictions and prohibitory orders. Vinod, the team leader, said they were treated like criminals once they reached Elavunkal.“We were stopped at Elavunkal and told to come to Nilakkal police station. When we reached there, a police officer interrogated us for around two hours.

Later, we were allowed to have darshan within the time restrictions. The police said they were under surveillance from the start of the journey. See we are devotees and used to visit every year. We did not have any malicious intentions,” Vinod said.

Nearly 1,000 policemen are on duty at Sannidhanam alone for security and law and order measures. Apart from the police, the Rapid Action Force was also brought in for security purpose.Muraleedharan told reporters there was no justification in arresting devotees.

“I have consulted the DGP and the officer concerned. They said the arrest was part of violating prohibitory orders and the suspicion of two persons in the group who were involved in violence on Chithira attavishesham ritual. The police said the man detained from Kayamkulam was mentally unstable. However, the police promised to have a solution at the earliest,” he said.

According to the police, they have acted in accordance with the law. The police say the case was registered on the basis of violating Section 144. The detained persons were released on station bail.