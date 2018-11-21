Sabarimala protests: Eight people taken into custody from temple complex 

By PTI

SABARIMALA: Eight people were taken into preventive custody from the temple complex Tuesday night based on intelligence report that they were at the hill shrine to create trouble, the police said.

A senior police officer told PTI that they were taken into custody after they had offered prayers.

Later they were taken to the Pamba police station, which is around four km downhill.

"Two of the detainees have criminal cases registered against them at local police stations. They were taken into custody based on intelligence report," the official said.

Senior BJP leaders and MPs, V Muraleedharan and Nalin Kumar Kateel, who were here to take stock of the facilities and situation at the Lord Ayyappa temple, arrived at the 'Sannidhanam' (temple complex) police station where the detainees were kept initially.

Terming the detention "unlawful", Muraleedharan protested and sought an explanation from the superintendent of police Pratheesh Kumar, who is in charge of security at Sannidhanam.

Later, Muraleedharan told reporters that he spoke to Kumar who assured that he would look into the matter.