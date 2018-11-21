Sabarimala row: BJP leaders unhappy over state president PS Sreedharan Pillai’s flip-flops

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has kicked up another storm within the party with his statement that the party’s agitation was ‘not against women’s entry in Sabarimala but against the Communists who are out to wreck the hill shrine’.

With the CPM pouncing on the remark, which amounts to the shift in the party’s stance, there’s dissent within a section of party.However, Pillai said he was quoted out of context. “My point was that we are not against women - by which I meant those who can visit the shrine and not those who are in the age group of 10-50. And that we are fighting against the Communist party on the ground”.

Soon after Pillai’s remark, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party was ready to take on the BJP on the street for an open ideological fight. He also called upon the BJP president not to use gullible devotees for its political agenda.

BJP leaders, who spoke to ‘Express’ on condition of anonymity, said they are unhappy about Pillai’s statement as the party will not be able to mobilise its cadres if it deviates from the women’s entry issue.

“I don’t know what Sreedharan Pillai is up to. We are against women’s entry and we oppose Communists and the Left government because of their stringent stand to make women enter Sabarimala at any cost,” said a senior leader.

Another leader said the RSS is also unhappy at the callous manner with which Pillai approached the issue. “As far as Sangh is concerned, we are with the believers. The fight is against the administration which is turning a blind eye towards the believers,” the leader said.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the flip-flop shows the BJP’s lack of sincerity in the agitation. “Pillai is changing his stand by the hour and this shows the BJP is not sincere in this issue. However in the long run, the stand taken by the UDF will be accepted by the people even though we haven’t approached this issue politically,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.