Timely execution of tourism projects: Nothing much for state to cheer about

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam and state Tourism Minister are engaged in a war of words over the delay in utilisation of funds allotted for Sabarimala, the fact-sheet of tourism projects shows the state has not much to cheer or feign innocence in terms of utilising the fund allotted for various projects on time.

For instance, in Sabarimala, only Rs 19.99 crore was utilised so far out of the total Rs 100 crore granted for the development of Erumeli- Pampa -Sannidhanam circuit (Sabarimala temple) under the Swadesh Darshan.

While countering the charges of the Union minister that the state government was dragging its feet in fund utilisation, state Tourism Minister Kadkampally Surendran said the Union Ministry has sanctioned the fund without considering the details of various components involved in the project.

As an example, for setting up a sewage treatment plant (STP), the Centre has given Rs 20 crore. But it would cost around Rs 65 crore.But sources within the state government told Express there was an understanding the remaining fund for the STP would be met by the state government. And the state is yet to contribute its share owing to various reasons.

Further, there are over 100 components involved in the project and a good number of them required the clearance of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which is also one of the main reasons for the delay in the project.

But it is the duty of the state government to secure the clearance from the CEC, said sources.

Another project in limbo is the development of Guruvayur temple under the Prasad scheme for which the Centre has granted Rs 46 crore. But the state could submit the utilisation certificate for only Rs 13 crore so far.

However, sources said a land dispute that affected the pace of the project was solved recently and around 60-70 per cent of the works was now completed and the project is expected to be over before the deadline of March 2019.

Among the tourism projects executed in the state with financial assistance of the Union Tourism Ministry, the Pathanamthitta - Gavi - Wagamon - Thekkady ecotourism circuit project sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan scheme - which was granted Rs 99.72 crore in the initial stage and later revised to Rs 76.56 crore - has received a funding of Rs 61.24 crore so far.

Another spiritual tourism circuit project called Sree Padmanabha Swami temple -Aranmula -Sabarimala under Swadesh Darshan was given Rs 92.44-crore, of which Rs 44.75 crore has been spent so far.

₹70 crore sanctioned

The Centre has approved the Sree Narayana Guru spiritual tourism circuit project linking Sivagiri and other places in the state connected with the social reformer. The Tourism Ministry has sanctioned ₹70 crore for the project including it under the Swadesh Darshan. The works will be carried out by Tourism Development Corporation