UDF leaders violate prohibitory orders to protect practices

UDF leaders violated the prohibitory orders at Nilakkal and Pampa on Tuesday as part of the agitation to protect the ongoing practices at Sabarimala.

Published: 21st November 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and other UDF leaders staging protest at Pampa on Tuesday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: UDF leaders violated the prohibitory orders at Nilakkal and Pampa on Tuesday as part of the agitation to protect the ongoing practices at Sabarimala.UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, M K Muneer,  P J Joseph, N K Premachandran , D Devarajan and C P John, accompanied by hundreds of volunteers, violated the prohibitory orders clamped by the police  by sitting on the road at Nilakkal Lord Siva Temple Junction at 10.30 am.

Police authorities led by special officer Yatheesh Chandra reminded the UDF leaders of the prohibitory orders clamped on Nilakkal.Addressing the gathering, the Opposition leader urged the Pinarayi Government to withdraw the prohibitory order at Sannidhanam with immediate effect. Chennithala said the prohibitory order was causing severe hardships to the pilgrims for darsan and neyyabhishekam offering. He pointed out the pilgrims were denied resting places. Elderly people, women and children, who stay in the night for neyyabhishekam offering the next day, are the worst affected.

Chennithala said immediate measures should be taken to ensure resting places at Valiya Nadapandal and Lower Thirumuttom.  He said  the government failed in providing basic facilities, including potable water, resting place and toilets at Nilakkal base camp and Pampa.The government is imposing curbs on pilgrims to cover up the failure in providing basic facilities for the pilgrims.After violating the prohibitory order at Nilakkal, the UDF leaders proceeded to Pampa where they broke the prohibitory order clamped there.

