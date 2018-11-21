Why do you want devotees to suffer for your political interests: Pinarayi Vijayan asks Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Referring to RSS leader Valsan Thillankery violating customs during Chithira Atta Visesham, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said those who proclaim themselves as protectors of customs indulged in violating them. Taking into consideration all these aspects, the Travandocre Devaswom Board took steps to ensure the devotees are able to have darshan at the temple.

Referring to the statements by BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, the chief minister said the Sabariamala agitations are pre-planned. “Pillai has made clear that the fight is against Communists. Why do you want the devotees to suffer for your political interests?” he asked.The chief minister alleged the Sangh Parivar move was to create major riot across the state in the name of Sabarimala.

“Union minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear that the Centre cannot do anything as it’s a Supreme Court verdict. So, why are they attempting to make the temple a conflict zone? The Sangh Parivar has indulged in a campaign that no offerings should be given to Sabarimala. Now, they are the ones who are coming forward to protect the temple,” Pinarayi mocked.

Aid for rebuilding initiative

The chief minister also expressed concern over reports that as of now the Centre may not give additional assistance for the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Referring to the reports in this regard, Pinarayi termed it a serious scenario.“Since the state’s reconstruction is going on, we need central assistance. However there are reports that no decision has been taken,” he said.