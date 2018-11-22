Body of woman in CISF officer’s room: Cops launch probe

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Karippur police have launched a probe after the body of a young woman was found in the rented quarters of a CISF sub inspector working with Calicut International Airport. The police are yet to confirm the identity of the woman who was found hanging in the room.

As per the Aadhaar card recovered from the room, the woman is Nisha Fathima and a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, another identity proof suggests she is Nisha from Jharkhand.



“The mystery behind the death still remains veiled. We are yet to confirm the woman’s whereabouts,” said Karippur sub inspector M P Ibrahim. The body was found hanging inside the room of the quarters at Unnyalparamba near Karippur airport.

The police said the officer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, joined Calicut International Airport one year ago after he transferred. The lady was staying with the officer for the past few months and the duo left the room on November 4 after the officer got leave from the force. A preliminary probe by the police has found the woman returned to Karippur on November 17. While the officer arrived on Monday evening, he found the body hanging and he informed the police about the death. The police found the body was four days old.

“We are yet to get any clue about the relatives of the woman. The CISF officer is also clueless about the whereabouts of the woman,” the police officer said. Ibrahim said a detailed interrogation of the CISF officer will unveil the mystery behind the death. The body was sent to Kozhikode Medical College where the post-mortem will be held.