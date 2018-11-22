Dearth of facilities irks women cops at Sabarimala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Policing at Sannidhanam has been a new experience for the women cops deployed there. But lack of adequate accommodation and facilities had been haunting them from the beginning. It was for the first time in history, women police officers were deployed at Sabarimala Sannidhanam for providing security to women pilgrims following the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

Following complaints, the authorities had to shift them to the Devaswom Board guest house. Earlier, 13 woman police officers, including 11 officers of SI rank and two officers of CI rank, were provided accommodation facilities at the police barrack behind the Malikappuram shrine. They raised complaints about the dearth of facilities, including proper toilets and potable water, at the police barrack.

“When we were deployed at Pampa initially, the condition was even worse. But it is far better here at the Sannidhanam. We have been provided accommodation at the Guest House and we are satisfied with the facilities,” said an officer.