IPS Association rallies to defence of underfire cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perturbed by personal attacks and threats against the IPS officers serving in Sabarimala and elsewhere, the IPS Association is mulling the option of moving the Supreme Court to apprise it of the difficulty they are facing in implementing the verdict on women’s entry.

The IPS fraternity also hinted they would also inform the apex court about the personal threats some of the officers engaged in implementation of its order are facing.

The decision came on the wake of mounting online attack on officers like IGs Manoj Abraham, S Sreejith and SPs Hari Shankar, Yatish Chandra and T NarayananIPS Association secretary P Prakash said about five officers have been personally targetted and attacked by people who are agitating against the Supreme Court ruling. “It’s sad the officers are subjected to personal attacks because of their professional commitment,” Prakash said.

“We have urged the government and State Police Chief to take the matter seriously and do the needful as the vitriol will down the morale of the officers,” Prakash said. Worse, certain officers like DIG Shefeen Ahammed were targetted by the cyber trolls on the basis of their religious affiliation.Sources in the IPS Association told Express SP-level officers were more vulnerable to abuses and hence there have to be concerted efforts to address their issues.

“We have set in place a mechanism to keep those officers in the loop and give them a feeling that we are fully with them,” a source said. The official statement from Prakash, meanwhile, said, “Comments purportedly made by the judiciary as seen from the media reports, personally on the officers’ background have also been highly demoralising for the officers engaged in the implementation of the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court under very difficult circumstances and serious personal threats.”

Cops overloaded

Meanwhile, the police personnel posted at the shrine are bogged down by the new decision to change their working shifts. Usually, the police force works in six shifts during Mandala-Makaravilakku season. However, due to the unusual scenario, the shifts have been reduced from six to four, which means those who are deployed for Sabarimala duty will have to stay for extra days. “The season span two months and earlier a police officer was required to spend 10 to 11 days at a stretch. But now, because the shifts are reduced to four, they have to stay up to 15 days,” said a senior officer. However, the police officers feel they are obliged to do that as the situation demands so.