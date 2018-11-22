Home States Kerala

IPS Association rallies to defence of underfire cops

The IPS fraternity also hinted they would also inform the apex court about the personal threats some of the officers engaged in implementation of its order are facing.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perturbed by personal attacks and threats against the IPS officers serving in Sabarimala and elsewhere, the IPS Association is mulling the option of moving the Supreme Court to apprise it of the difficulty they are facing in implementing the verdict on women’s entry.

The IPS fraternity also hinted they would also inform the apex court about the personal threats some of the officers engaged in implementation of its order are facing.

The decision came on the wake of mounting online attack on officers like IGs Manoj Abraham, S Sreejith and SPs Hari Shankar, Yatish Chandra and T NarayananIPS Association secretary P Prakash said about five officers have been personally targetted and attacked by people who are agitating against the Supreme Court ruling. “It’s sad the officers are subjected to personal attacks because of their professional commitment,” Prakash said.

“We have urged the government and State Police Chief to take the matter seriously and do the needful as the vitriol will down the morale of the officers,” Prakash said. Worse, certain officers like DIG Shefeen Ahammed were targetted by the cyber trolls on the basis of their religious affiliation.Sources in the IPS Association told Express SP-level officers were more vulnerable to abuses and hence there have to be concerted efforts to address their issues. 

“We have set in place a mechanism to keep those officers in the loop and give them a feeling that we are fully with them,” a source said. The official statement from Prakash, meanwhile, said, “Comments purportedly made by the judiciary as seen from the media reports, personally on the officers’ background have also been highly demoralising for the officers engaged in the implementation of the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court under very difficult circumstances and serious personal threats.” 

Cops overloaded 
Meanwhile, the police personnel posted at the shrine are bogged down by the new decision to change their working shifts. Usually, the police force works in six shifts during Mandala-Makaravilakku season. However, due to the unusual scenario, the shifts have been reduced from six to four, which means those who are deployed for Sabarimala duty will have to stay for extra days. “The season span two months and earlier a police officer was required to spend 10 to 11 days at a stretch. But now, because the shifts are reduced to four, they have to stay up to 15 days,” said a senior officer. However, the police officers feel they are obliged to do that as the situation demands so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp