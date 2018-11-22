Home States Kerala

K Surendran gets bail, but Kannur-based police intimidation case looms

The 69 people who had also courted arrest along with Surendran were given bail. The accused were told not to enter the limit of Ranni taluk for the next two months.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BJP general secretary K Surendran, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for violating prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, was given conditional bail by the Magistrate Court, Pathanamthitta, on Wednesday.  

The 69 people who had also courted arrest along with Surendran were given bail. The accused were told not to enter the limit of Ranni taluk for the next two months. The court, while allowing their bail petition, ordered the accused be released on bail on executing a bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties.  

Though Surendran was granted bail, he couldn’t get out of jail as an arrest warrant against him in connection with another case registered in Kannur was pending. Surendran was taken into custody on Saturday when he attempted to enter Sabarimala.

