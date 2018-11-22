Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Governor over Sabarimala

The two discussed the measures taken to address the complaints regarding lack of basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and rest-rooms at Nilackal, Pampa and on the route to Sanidhanam.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:35 PM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Governor P Sathasivam at Raj Bhavan on Thursday in the wake of the recent controversy related to Sabarimala and subsequent furore over the visit by Pon Radhakrishnan, Minister of State for Finance and Shipping. In response to the petitions from various leaders and the general public, the Governor called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Kerala Raj Bhavan for a discussion on the issues related to Sabarimala.

During the 30-minute meeting which began at 12.30 pm, they discussed the measures taken to address the complaints regarding lack of basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and rest-rooms at Nilackal, Pampa and the route to Sanidhanam. The need to improve transport facility between Nilackal and Pampa also was discussed. In addition, the Governor highlighted the grievance expressed by Pon Radhakrishnan.

The complaints about police action and the possibility of lifting the restrictions imposed through Section 144 of the CrPc were also discussed. The various directions of the Kerala High Court with regard to Sabarimala also figured in their discussion. The Chief Minister has assured the Governor that all these issues will be looked into and acted upon as soon as possible, said a Raj Bhavan communique.

The Governor had received written petitions from Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition leader, Sabarimala Karma Samithy and others on the restrictions and the lack of facilities in Sabarimala. A Kerala Congress delegation led by K M Mani MLA had also met the Governor on Wednesday.

