Kerala High Court worried over return of devotees

This may be because the police excess had created fear in the mind of the devotees.

Kerala High Court (File photo)

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed it is a sad state of affairs that around 110 pilgrims from Mumbai, including 33 ‘Kanni Ayyappans’ (first-time pilgrims), had to return from Erumeli without visiting Sabarimala shrine. 

This may be because the police excess had created fear in the mind of the devotees.  The court pointed out despite assurance from the top police officers they could proceed to Sabarimala and necessary assistance would be given to them, they decided to return home without darsan.

The court did not intend to fix up the responsibilities on any particular persons. The court expressed its displeasure over the police not complying with its oral directives to ease the restrictions imposed on pilgrims. 

Kerala High Court

