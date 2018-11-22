Home States Kerala

Kerala public schools get record number of students

Reviewing the mission, the chief minister urged for special efforts, in association with teachers and local residents, to improve the quality of schools with less number of students.

So far, 43,329 classrooms - from Class VIII to Plus Two - have become Hitech classrooms in Kerala (Photo | EdexLive)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state had a total of 1.86 lakh new students joining public schools - government and aided - this academic year. After a long gap, the number of students in public schools went up this time, taking the total number of students to 37 lakh from 36.8 lakh, in government, aided and unaided schools.

The government plans to set up Hitech laboratories in 9,941 schools across the state, a Rs 300 crore project, by January. DPI K V Mohan Kumar briefed the government about the progress of the Public Education Protection Mission - one of the four missions of the Left government - at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

So far, 43,329 classrooms - from Class VIII to Plus Two - have become Hitech classrooms in the state. An amount of Rs 226 crore has been spent through KIIFB for the project. Another project to the tune of Rs 300 crore has been submitted to KIIFB to set up Hitech labs - for Classes I to VII - at 9,941 schools. The project work is expected to be completed before May 31.

The academic master plan has been implemented in 97 per cent schools in the state. Efforts are being taken to equip students to improve performance in science and mathematics. The ‘Malayala Thilakkam’ project to ensure language abilities for children has been fully implemented at the primary level. The secondary level will be completed by January.

Similar schemes are already on to enhance the reading habits of students and improve their English language skills. A mission aimed at enhancing scientific awareness among students ‘Sasthra Rangam’ project has also started in schools.

Reviewing the mission, the chief minister urged for special efforts, in association with teachers and local residents, to improve the quality of schools with less number of students. He opined that previous experiences show schools can be improved with the help of teachers and the local people.The meeting was attended by Ministers Thomas Isaac, C Raveendranath, K K Shailaja, M M Mani, A C Moideen, chief secretary Tom Jose and other officials.

 

