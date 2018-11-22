Pilgrims shouldn’t be blocked from entering Sabarimala: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that genuine pilgrims coming to Sabarimala either in groups or individually and chanting ‘Saranamanthra’ shall not be denied entry by the Kerala Police. The ban orders issued under Section 144 will not stand in the way of genuine devotees, the HC said. The Division Bench of Justice P R Ramachandran Menon and Justice N Anilkumar, while issuing the interim order on a batch of petitions challenging the prohibitory order, also directed the District Magistrate, Pathanamthitta - who issued the prohibitory order - to submit the relevant files and the police report resulting in the ban order being issued.

The court said unlike the other temples, the pilgrims normally go to Sabarimala in groups. As per the custom the group should be led by a ‘Guruswami’ and they carry coconuts filled with ghee for Abhishekam on their heads. The ‘Irumudikettu’ is sacred and each time when they halt and restart the journey the Guruswami handles the ‘Irumudikettu’ in a sacred manner. They trek as a group to avoid getting lost in the sea of devotees thronging the Sannidhanam.

The petitioners submitted the devotees are terrified of visiting the shrine due to the police excess under the guise of enforcing the Supreme Court order.The court made it clear in the event of breach of the peace by anyone, it is upto the police to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate action against them. It is the duty of the police to assess all aspects and foil the designs of insurgents or even terrorists to vitiate the shrine’s peaceful atmosphere. They have the right to conduct searches and analyse the situation. There may be persons with vested interests posing as pilgrims, cautioned the court.

The court noted the order was issued with the paramount aim of allowing the pilgrims hassle-free darshan at Sabarimala. Clause 3 of the order specifically states all pilgrims who are coming for darshan and their vehicles will be excluded from the purview of the prohibitory order. However, the court voiced doubts on whether the order has been correctly understood or implemented by the police.

Advocate General C P Sudhakaraprasad submitted the prohibitory order was not applicable to devotees coming to Sabarimala, even those who came in groups. The order does not prohibit chanting of Saranamantra by either individuals or groups. It was intended to prohibit protests by persons chanting Saranamantras who gather with the vested interest to create law and order problems.

