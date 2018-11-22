Home States Kerala

Post Kerala floods, Agriculture Department is on insurance campaign

For instance, the amount provided by the government per banana tree if it suffered damage in calamities is `100.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Considering the financial loss the farmers of Kerala suffered during the floods, Agriculture Department has asked them to insure the crops (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In order to encourage farmers and self-help groups to actively launch post-flood cultivation of crops, the Agriculture Department has come up with an array of schemes. Considering the financial loss the farmers suffered, it has asked them to insure the crops.

“Though the department has reiterated the necessity to insure the crops in the past, most farmers neglected it. Now, with the state witnessing the aftereffects of climatic changes very often, it’s important to insure the crops,” said a statement from the department.

For instance, the amount provided by the government per banana tree if it suffered damage in calamities is Rs 100. The average expense that a farmer will incur while planting a plantain till harvesting banana is Rs 180. If he insures plantain at Rs 3, he’ll get insurance amount of Rs 300 if the crop suffers any loss in damage. This is in addition to the Rs 100 compensation by the government. The department also instructed the farmers to test soil.

Kerala Agriculture Department Kerala agriculture Kerala floods Kerala farmers Agriculture insurance

