Post Kerala floods, Agriculture Department is on insurance campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to encourage farmers and self-help groups to actively launch post-flood cultivation of crops, the Agriculture Department has come up with an array of schemes. Considering the financial loss the farmers suffered, it has asked them to insure the crops.

“Though the department has reiterated the necessity to insure the crops in the past, most farmers neglected it. Now, with the state witnessing the aftereffects of climatic changes very often, it’s important to insure the crops,” said a statement from the department.

For instance, the amount provided by the government per banana tree if it suffered damage in calamities is Rs 100. The average expense that a farmer will incur while planting a plantain till harvesting banana is Rs 180. If he insures plantain at Rs 3, he’ll get insurance amount of Rs 300 if the crop suffers any loss in damage. This is in addition to the Rs 100 compensation by the government. The department also instructed the farmers to test soil.