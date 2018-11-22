Home States Kerala

Probe on into Sabarimala pilgrim gone missing

Missing pilgrim Pradeep's son Anandhu said his father used to go to the hill shrine every month in the morning and return late at night.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The Poochakkal police have started a probe into the missing case of a Sabarimala pilgrim at the hill shrine, following a complaint from his son. K S Pradeep, 48, of Kizhakke Nikarthil at Arookutty went missing last Saturday. Poochakkal SI U Rajivkumar said Pradeep, a businessman, had gone to Sabarimala alone in his car on November 17. In the complaint, his son Anandhu said his father used to go to the hill shrine every month in the morning and return late at night.

“However, Pradeep did not return by Saturday or Sunday. The next day, Monday, his relatives lodged a complaint at the police station and we registered a man missing case. His car was found at the parking lot at Nilakkal. We could not trace him though,” Rajivkumar said.

“We had suspected he might have been taken into custody by the police in connection with the Sabarimala agitation. We crosschecked his details, but could not find him. So two teams were formed,” he said.

