Sabarimala: Shortage of resting places at night

SABARIMALA: Thousands of pilgrims, including women, the aged and children, continue to face lack of resting facilities during night in spite of the directives of the Kerala High Court to the police authorities here. The Valiyanadapandal, which can accommodate about 5,000 pilgrims at night, wears a deserted look owing to the restrictions of the police. Barricades and dozens of police personnel prevent the hapless pilgrims from coming to the place.

At Lower Thirumuttom, another important resting place which can accommodate 2,000 to 3,000 pilgrims in front of the Holy Steps, is full of barricades and the police prevent the pilgrims from resting there even during day time.

The North Nada of the temple and the open area opposite Malikappuram Devi temple where pilgrims used to take rest earlier, are no longer resting places. In the evening and at night, police personnel prevent the pilgrims from taking rest at vacant spaces and even at the Nadapandal near the Malikappuram temple. The pilgrims, who come in the afternoon, are the worst sufferers of police harassment as they are forced to wait for the next day for neyyabhishekam which begins at 3.30 am.