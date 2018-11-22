Sabarimala: SP Yathish Chandra -- Pon Radhakrishnanopen spat kicks up a row

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Tension prevailed at Nilakkal on Wednesday morning after Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan argued with SP G H Yathish Chandra for not allowing private vehicles to proceed from Nilakkal to Pampa. The minister, carrying irumudikkettu, reached Nilakkal at 10 am along with BJP state leader A N Radhakrishnan for darshan at the Sabarimala temple.

When they reached Nilakkal, the minister wanted to speak with Chandra to allow all private vehicles to proceed to Pampa. However, the officer refused, citing it would lead to traffic jam there. Chandra also said there was no parking space at Pampa following the mid-August flood.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

offering prayers at Sabarimala temple

on Wednesday | B P Deepu

When the minister insisted on allowing private vehicles other than KSRTC buses to Pampa, Chandra requested the minister to issue an order. The officer also asked him whether he would take the responsibility of traffic issues that may arise at Pampa, to which Pon Radhakrishnan said no.

The argument angered A N Radhakrishnan and he asked the officer to talk politely. Later, Chandra made it clear he was doing his duty as per state government’s order. The minister later proceeded to Pampa and further to Sannidhanam.